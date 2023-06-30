Everton manager Sean Dyche says he has "hugely enjoyed" working with Seamus Coleman and believes his captain continues to offer "quality and experience" to his group.

Coleman, 34, signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday.

Dyche told the club's website: "We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager.

"He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club.

“His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he’s back fit.”