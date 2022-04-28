Guillem Balague says Liverpool and Manchester City are the two best teams in the world and would make the logical Champions League final.

Both sides hold an advantage in their semi-finals heading to Spain for the second leg, although the Reds' lead looks to be more comfortable than Pep Guardiola's side.

Balague believes both sides are favourites to make the final but that Real Madrid will pose a threat to City.

"The logical final is Manchester City v Liverpool but Real Madrid are a coin in the air, if it goes heads again they are in the final," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They are the two best teams in the world in two completely different ways and that is what we admire."

He believes Liverpool will not win the quadruple - but only because Jurgen Klopp's side and City are so strong and will win all their remaining games.

"They are one point away from Manchester City and I don’t see either of those sides losing a game," said the European football expert.

"Because in the same way Barcelona and Real Madrid were the best in Spain and everyone thought it was a bad league, but in fact they were just the best teams in the world.

"City and Liverpool are the two best teams in the world, they are so far ahead in the league I don’t see them dropping points.

"Which will then mean City winning the league and Liverpool winning everything else - but the fact they are chasing it, that is already extraordinary."