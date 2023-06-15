🎧 What are Newcastle's key fixtures next season?

Discussing the Magpies' 2023-24 fixtures, Matthew Raisbeck told the Total Sport Newcastle United podcast: "It’s not an easy set of fixtures in the opening weeks of the season, I think that’s for certain.

"You can probably go all the way to the home match against Brentford in mid-September and define that as a tough start.

"They begin with Aston Villa at home and then face a trip to the champions and the Treble winners Manchester City. Next up it’s Liverpool at home and then in early September just before the international break they have to go to the south coast to play Brighton.

"So their first four games are against teams that also finished in the top seven places last season and secured European football. In August, the first three are three of the sides that were responsible for four of Newcastle’s five defeats last season.

"What you would say is unlike in previous years, there isn’t anything for Newcastle to fear. They are good teams but this Newcastle side is different. It’s better and if they can get some new players in which they will, they will be even better equipped for the season ahead.

"Those other teams will not relish the prospect of playing an energetic, fit and strong Newcastle side so early in the season."

