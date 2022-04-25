'My players feel capable of anything'

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that his side go into their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City as “underdogs” – but insists his players “feel capable of anything” because of the club’s European pedigree.

City host the 13-time European champions in the first leg on Tuesday, with the return fixture at the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

"There are clearly two teams in the semi-finals that everyone was betting against - and they are us and Villarreal [who face Liverpool]," said Ancelotti.

"I always say that Real Madrid are going to compete no matter what against anyone.

"Our history - having won 13 titles in this competition - makes things easier for the players because they feel how heavy, in a positive way, the Real Madrid jersey weighs in a Champions League game.

"They feel capable of anything, like they did fighting back to qualify against PSG and Chelsea.

"Real Madrid's history means a lot to us - more than for the rivals."