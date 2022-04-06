Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Manchester City had to suffer for long spells against a very stubborn Atletico - it wasn’t till Kevin de Bruyne’s 70th-minute goal that every fan could breathe more easily.

Did we really expect different? Everyone knew how this would play out. Attack v defence, "tiki-taka" v "Cholismo", a need for total control in possession v the bravery for total control without possession.

City won by the slightest of margins, but this tie is wide open. When they travel to Madrid next week, they will need something they showed in abundance on Tuesday: patience.

It’s something followers of City will tell you comes with the territory. When you grow up watching your club fighting in the lower divisions just to remain in existence, while in the same city as rivals who keep adding trophies to their cabinet, then "patience" is in your vocabulary from when you are old enough to speak.

Fans had to be patient for years before the takeover, and now in awaiting Champions League glory. Maybe that’s why we aren’t overwhelmed by having not got over the line yet. The time will come.

We remain in a strong position in all three competitions, the next fortnight offering two pivotal fixtures against Liverpool and the return leg in Spain. While this may seem the be all of our season, it is important to remember that patience may be required again.

These players are good enough to manage their emotions on the pitch and we would be wise to do the same off it.

After all, good things come to those who wait.

