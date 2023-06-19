Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson discussing new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "He's obviously worked under the best manager in the world, at the moment, at a fantastic club.

"I'm just glad that it's been decided quickly because it's important that the players, the staff, the club get a manager in. Now they can all start talking about the direction of the club, getting back to the Premier League, what players they want to bring in and what players are staying.

"He needs to come in quickly and learn a lot about the individuals at the club, so that he knows where the squad is at. Hopefully, now that it's been confirmed, over the coming weeks we'll start to have an idea of the plan and the direction.

"Look at Arteta and what he's learnt from working under Pep. I think Ten Hag has worked under Pep. I want to do my badges, and anyone that's working under Pep, who's serious, should be a step ahead.

"It's going to be different, we know that, it's the Championship. Does Maresca know a lot about the Championship? Probably not. But it's an opportunity for him and it's a reset for the club.

"Obviously in time we'll know. But if he's got Pep Guardiola on the phone at any given time, then there's no better person."

