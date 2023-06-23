'Buy Sterling, sell Sanchez'? Your thoughts on summer transfers

We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one man you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: Sell Robert Sanchez. His actions towards the end of last season were a real disappointment, especially given their timing. Buy someone I’ve never heard of from somewhere I’ve never heard of. They’ll be amazing. And buy Levi Colwill too.

Harrison: One player I would sell is Sanchez as he needs a bigger move and hasn’t got the right mindset to play at Brighton. One player I would buy is Conor Gallagher as he is a very good player who hasn't really excelled at Chelsea, and I think Roberto de Zerbi would help reach his full potential.

Edward: I would sell Facundo Buonanotte and get in Raheem Sterling. He would create an amazing right-hand side with Pascal Gross.

Tom: By virtue of being dropped from the bench, we're likely to lose Sanchez, which is a real shame as he's been great for us. Aside from Colwill, I'd love to see us sign Yunus Musah from Valencia. With Brighton being a brilliant club for young talent and participating in the Premier League Summer Series, that might encourage the American international to sign.

Lee: Sell Tariq Lamptey. He's made of glass and never plays. Let's buy Kyle Walker-Peters.

