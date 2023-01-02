Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren: What did the manager say

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson tells BBC Sportsound: "It's what we're very good at. It's our DNA. We're very good at defending. We've shown we can go and get points away from home now. 90 minutes with ten men, it's fantastic how well the back five defended - to a man.

"Curtis Main was like two men up top, and ultimately we probably had the best chance of the game towards the end.

"I love Ethan. He's a kid that's been brilliant for me all season. If it is a red, it's a lesson for him and the boys have dug him out of a hole."