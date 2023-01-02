St Johnstone 0-1 Dundee United: Reaction

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been talking to Sportsound following his side's vital win at McDiarmid Park.

"Delighted," he said. "A really big three points for us today.

"The overall performance - we were good first half, and then second half we had to dig in. We got the goal at a good time and then we had to defend our box.

"I thought [Tony Watt's] overall performance was really good - players have come in today and stepped up.

"There's still loads of work to do. We'll enjoy this week and then we'll get back to work."