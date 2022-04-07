Eddie Howe says he is really enjoying working with Newcastle's two flamboyant stars Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin and is doing all he can to get the best out of them.

Guimaraes has started three games after signing for £35m, while Saint-Maximin has not scored since the draw with Watford in January.

"I've got a great relationship with Maxi," Howe said as he plotted his line-up to face Wolves on Friday.

"I've really enjoyed working with him and we need him at his very best levels as he could potentially be the difference.

"He's an incredible talent and of course he has a long-term future at the club."

Newcastle's impressive form since the turn of the year has made it difficult for Guimaraes to break into the team but Howe has been impressed by the Brazilian on the training ground.

"He's someone I've really enjoyed working with," said Howe. "He's very much a winner and has a great attitude to his training.

"With his flamboyance comes a steeliness, which is hugely important in his position, so we'll see what happens tomorrow."