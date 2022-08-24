Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko says he "can't wait" to watch all the games in the Ukrainian Premier League after the competition resumed for the first time since the Russian invasion six months ago.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv were the first teams to take to the field in an act of defiance and an attempt to raise the spirits of a nation.

Speaking to the Arsenal website, Zinchenko said: "It’s important for the country and all Ukrainian people because nobody was ready for this situation. People are still suffering and we need to fight every single day everywhere, but we need to keep going, live our lives and carry on.

"People deserve the lives they had before. I’d like to say a massive thanks to the Ukrainian Federation, and president Zelensky who said we needed to play our competition in Ukraine.

"I know it’s not going to have the best facilities but we need to keep going and that’s the most important thing for all Ukrainians. I can’t wait and I’ll watch all the games if it’s possible.

"It’s difficult for me to imagine how it’s going to be. There could be a siren and the players need to stop at some point, but it’s so important to show the rest of the world that the Ukrainian people don’t give up, and in any situation, they carry on. It’s all about our people."