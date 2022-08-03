Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

The start of the new Premier League season brings excitement and a thirst for new-found success. But, for Leicester City it’s surrounded by feelings of trepidation, unease and even more injuries.

With the futures of Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana and James Maddison being constantly avenues for speculation – the Blue Army are unsure who might still be at the club come this Sunday at home to Brentford.

Throw into that new injuries to flying-full-back Ricardo and direct-winger Harvey Barnes – and there'll be prayers around King Power Stadium that the injury curse that plagued last season isn’t about to rear its ugly head again.

Despite all of this though, I have a feeling of optimism ahead of the new season. Once more, City are labelled as the underdogs, which has been a fruitful tag in the past. But there’s a point to prove, to show that this club can still mix it with the best and show the hierarchy in the Premier League shouldn’t get too comfortable at their six-seater round table.

You know what they say City fans, When You’re Smiling, the whole world smiles with you.