What the manager said

Ange Postecoglou was thrilled with Celtic's performance in beating Aberdeen 1-0.

"That's as dominant as we've been away from home at a difficult place," he said on Sportsound.

"We got our goal late, but I thought our approach all the way through...we were disciplined and didn't get frustrated.

“We made them work hard and I think they had one shot on goal at the end there.

"I couldn't ask much more from the lads. Even though we didn't win more comfortably - which we should have - when you win 1-0 in that manner it just shows the discipline and belief the boys have in the way we play.

"It's easy to get frustrated when you're dominating so much and missing chances you would normally put away. To maybe change the approach or lose a bit of belief. But it never happened and it's synonymous with us.

"It's why we get goals early and late - we stay on it all the time. Coming off a break, you're never really sure what to expect. But that's as well as we could've played I think."