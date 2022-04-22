Thomas Frank says that although Christian Eriksen is looking forward to playing his former club Tottenham on Saturday he will still "do his best to beat them".

"I think he looks forward to playing Tottenham," said Frank.

"He knows a lot of old team-mates and a lot of staff members that he worked closely together with for seven years of his life.

"He is looking forward to it but he will also do his best to try to beat them.

"Of course he wants to compete."

Eriksen has been linked to multiple clubs when his contract with the Bees finishes in the summer, including a return to White Hart Lane.

On the possibility of keeping him at the club, Frank said: " I know that I will answer this question from now until the end of the season and hopefully we end up signing him.

"But if he ends up at another club, it is what it is.

"I want to focus on now and trying to prepare the team and Christian for the game.

"Hopefully we can make him flourish tomorrow and perform well and beat Tottenham.

"I think we went into this with open eyes and this is the outcome we hoped for.

"We want him to perform, so we then perform well and the other hope is that he performs after the summer."