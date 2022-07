With Cristiano Ronaldo due to meet Erik ten Hag, what outcome are you hoping for from the discussions?

The forward missed Manchester United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and wants the club to let him leave this summer.

He has yet to train with the squad but has now flown back to Manchester.

Do you hope Ten Hag can talk him into staying? Or is it best for all parties if he moves on?

