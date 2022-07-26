St Johnstone sign midfielder Sandford

St Johnstone have added to their midfield options with the signing of William Sandford.

The 20-year-old, who says he is "half Scottish, half Swedish," has signed a one-year deal after leaving IFK Gothenburg.

"I am delighted to be here," Sandford said. "It has been a long time coming. I have been here since the first day of pre-season.

"I was in the Gothenburg academy. A good club in Sweden, a big club. I spent some time with the first team which was a good experience. I learned a lot, hopefully that can help me here as well."