Burnley 2-0 Southampton: Jackson reaction

Burnley boss Mike Jackson, speaking to BBC MOTD: "When you are in it, you are that enthralled and engrossed you don't get the chance to enjoy it. It is a great result for everyone involved - all the staff and everyone.

"They have gone for it. They have rallied around each and been really focused. They are trying to prove a few people wrong.

"We haven't changed a lot. We have tweaked a few things. The strength of this team, of this group, is the group. The togetherness. I am not reinventing the wheel here, all I'm doing is preparing the team. The drive and effort is the identity that has always been here. They have just remembered.

"The fans stayed with us, even during a little lull in the second-half. They went again. I didn't expect anything less. We are going to need them.

"I will probably speak to the chairman later in terms of whether he wants us to prepare the team on Sunday. That is the way we are moving with this now. Just enjoy the night and tomorrow we can think about Wolves. It gives the group belief. I believe they can [get out of this]. Sometimes the group need to perform like that and remember what they are."