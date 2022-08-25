We asked you for your say on whether you'd like to see Antony Gordon sign for Chelsea this summer, or if Christian Pulisic deserves the chance to stay and play for the Blues.

Here are some of your replies:

Simon: Have to say I find Chelsea’s transfer targets confusing, while at the same time I'm wanting to trust that Tuchel knows what he’s doing. Gordon is a gamble at best and arguably no better than Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic or even Ziyech. Chelsea’s habit of discarding rather than developing young players makes no sense. Reece James is proof of what is possible.

Paul: I think we should stick with Pulisic, yes he’s a bit injury-prone but he's a more prolific goalscorer and more experienced than Gordon. He's the USA captain and has a bigger personality.

John: Pulisic over Gordon every time. It's madness to buy yet another winger to sit on the bench. We need a striker and a centre-back. Get Fofana and Aubameyang and forget Gordon.

Kurt: I think it's time Pulisic gets his fair shot. I think an ideal front three for Chelsea would be to line up with Pulisic on the left, Raheem on the right and Havertz in the middle, with Mount backing up Havertz. Let the front three be free flowing. Either way he should be starting.

Chris: Gordon is nowhere near as good as players we already have. I'm totally baffled as to why we have bid any money for him.