Aston Villa v West Ham: Team news

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard must decide whether to recall Philippe Coutinho, who was left out last week.

Left-back Ludwig Augustinsson is expected to be available after missing the midweek Carabao Cup win at Bolton with a minor knee injury.

West Ham's £30m forward Gianluca Scamacca could make his full Premier League debut after scoring in successive European starts.

New arrival Emerson Palmieri may also feature but Craig Dawson is still out.

