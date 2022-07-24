'Anderson and Pittman key men'

Stuart Lovell thinks striker Bruce Anderson could be Livingston's most significant player this season but also hopes midfielder Scott Pittman can recapture his best form.

"Anderson is the only guy who got into double figures for Livi last season - but only two behind the Premiership's joint top scorers - Georgios Giakoumakis and Regan Charles-Cook," the former Livingston midfielder told the BBC's latest Scottish Football Podcast preview.

"The player I have always admired - and I think he's a terrific player - is Scott Pittman, but last season was the first time I was quite underwhelmed by his form.

"He's been the mainstay of the team for about seven years and what I liked was that this guy had been signed from junior team Bo'ness United.

"He is a player to champion junior football and show there are gems out there, but last season it looked like he had lost his appetite and he didn't get around the pitch as much and didn't play as far forward.

"Maybe David Martindale is asking him to play further back as he's 30 now, but I feel he didn't influence the game like I'd seen him before. I think he's a terrific footballer and you are not finished at 30. When he clicks, Livi invariably fair well."