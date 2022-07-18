Barcelona have turned their attention to bringing in Chelsea defensive target Jules Kounde from Sevilla. (Marca), external

However, the Blues "remain in the box seat" to sign the 23-year-old France centre-back, as Barca also prepare bids to take Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta from Stamford Bridge. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Levi Colwill will look to leave Chelsea if they sign more defenders this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to join Premier League rivals West Ham on a season-long loan deal, with the Blues reluctant to sanction a permanent transfer. (Mail), external

