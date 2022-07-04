We've been asking for your views on Brennan Johnson's new four-year contract... and it's fair to say Forest fans are pretty happy!

Here are some of your comments:

Abigail: I think it’s a very exciting signing and it’s signings like these that have to be made going into the Premier League, it’s the top division and I really think he’s going to be a great asset to the squad. I’m really looking forward to next season and fingers crossed there are more signings like these for forest in the not so distant future.

Edward: Signing Johnson is all-important. He is the club’s best player and, as a Nottingham kid, he wants to play for them and not just for the money. He is the club’s mascot player and very popular with the supporters.

Patrick: Getting Brennan Johnson to sign a four-year deal is so important for Forest. He was excellent last season. I think he’ll do well in the Premier League. He’s a special player and the best to come through our youth ranks in many years.

Steven: It’s great news and crucial to Forest going forward but Johnson won’t keep Forest up alone - lots more work for the recruitment team to do to get us close to being competitive in the Premier League, I’m looking forward to more new signings.