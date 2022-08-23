All credit to Wolves, who were mostly very easy on the eye as they moved the ball about, but they just found Tottenham to be defensively lacking in generosity - perhaps bar one exception in Davinson Sanchez, who lost possession on four occasions resulting in shots on Hugo Lloris’ goal.

Tottenham’s Achilles’ heel remains the midfield, where there is too much similarity between holding players. There’s nobody particularly creative there to ping an imaginative ball.

Others took up the inventive slack. Ivan Perisic created several chances, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dejan Kulusevski contributed numerous passes in the attacking third.

It was Son Heung-min who suffered most. Our Golden Boot winner helped the midfield out with occasional overloads, but this only served to muddle his game. Harry Kane’s ability to transition from deeper is noticeably slicker.

Conte needs to base the South Korean in a more forward position, which then begs the question who might take his place? The answer is surely not Oliver Skipp or Harry Winks.

One cannot help but feel there is still at least one ingredient missing from the Italian’s recipe.