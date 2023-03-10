West Ham v Aston Villa: Team news

West Ham pair Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio suffered minor calf issues during the win over AEK Larnaca on Thursday and will be assessed.

Flynn Downes should be fit and Maxwel Cornet played in Cyprus after five months out with a calf injury.

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is expected to miss at least a month with an ankle injury sustained during last week's win over Crystal Palace.

Leander Dendoncker remains a doubt, while Diego Carlos could be involved.

The Brazilian central defender hasn't played since rupturing his Achilles on his home debut in August.

