Scottish Cup win my best footballing memory - McGinn

Former Hibs midfielder John McGinn has said that the 2016 Scottish Cup win with the Edinburgh club is his favourite footballing memory.

"I'd always dreamed when I was young of winning a cup final against Rangers, I'd just never imagined it would be in a Hibs jersey", he said in an interview with the BBC.

"For the whole history around it, they hadn't won the Scottish Cup in 114 years.

"We were 2-1 down with eight minutes to go, we'd lost a play-off semi-final and the League Cup final that year, so the season was going to be an absolute disaster.

"But in the space of 10 minutes we turned it around, and the celebrations I'll probably never experience again in my career."