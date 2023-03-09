This week's Shut Up and Show More Football podcast from BBC Radio Nottingham is all about reasons for optimism for Nottingham Forest, with one being the club's unbeaten Premier League run at The City Ground.

Steve Cooper's side haven't lost at home in the league since the 3-2 defeat by Fulham in September.

When asked if that nine-match unbeaten run is the envy of other teams in the league, Colin Fray said: "It is. I know there is an argument to say that you would like to have won more than you have drawn within that run, but put that aside it is an unbeaten run that goes back to September.

"That is the envy of a lot of clubs and you can’t help but think if they just managed a couple more results away from home they would be right up in mid-table.

"At the moment Forest are relying far too much on that home form, but it’s a fantastic record. You cannot underestimate the crowd which has just been magnificent all season long. It has been away from home as well, but that home atmosphere must take an awful lot of credit for helping Forest over the line in a lot of their games.

"It can’t be a coincidence can it? They were so good at home in the Championship and now they are unbeaten in nine in the Premier League on their own pitch.

"It’s a huge thing in terms of Forest having a chance of staying in the Premier League this season."

Listen to Shut Up And Show More Football on BBC Sounds