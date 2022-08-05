Motherwell v St Johnstone - team news

Motherwell will assess Paul McGinn's fitness after he went off with a facial injury against St Mirren last weekend while fellow defender Ricki Lamie and midfielder Callum Slattery are suspended. Nathan McGinley remains out.

St Johnstone will have Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford back in their squad following injury. Murray Davidson is suspended and Callum Booth, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain out.

Did you know? Motherwell have won four of their past five home league games against St Johnstone, keeping a clean sheet in each such win.