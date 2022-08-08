Boyle reveals 'panic mode' before derby return

Australia winger Martin Boyle, who scored a late equaliser against Heart of Midlothian on Sunday after his transfer from Al-Faisaly, has revealed that he had been asked to make his surprise Hibernian return the night before the derby, shortly after he had downed homemade macaroni and chips and he had gone into "panic mode and headed to Asda for a few bottles of water and a strawberry Yazoo". (The Scotsman), external

Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.