Rodgers on Fofana's return, Dewsbury-Hall and Rennes
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester City face Rennes in the second leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
Defender Wesley Fofana "will hopefully play some part" in the game after suffering a broken leg during a pre-season friendly in August 2021.
Goalkeeper Danny Ward will be out of action "for a number of weeks", however, after undergoing knee surgery. Rodgers said he will be back towards the end of the season and that the injury is "unfortunate for us and Wales".
Rodgers also said the club have opened contract negotiations with midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. "That’s great because he has a lot of development to make here."
On Dewsbury-Hall's international prospects, Rodgers doesn't want added pressure on the 23-year-old. "He's only just broken into the Leicester team. Everything these days gets fast-tracked but he certainly has the potential. He's naturally left-sided, incredibly talented and hard-working."
Leicester hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg over Ligue 1 Rennes but Rodgers said a good defensive display away from home will be key. "Collectively, it’s about pressing at the right moment, defending the box and set-pieces, and taking the responsibility to defend."