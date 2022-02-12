Watford 0-2 Brighton: Roy Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "In the first half we didn't play anywhere near as well as I was expecting. Still a bit unfortunate to go in 1-0 down as we were still not conceding a lot of goal chances. We were better at the start of the second half but still without creating the threat or goal chances we needed. The game gets put to bed with a scrambled goal from a corner. We were hoping for a lot and start a revival. So now we go to the next game and hope we can start it then.

"When the goal goes in just before half-time it is the worst possible moment. If we go in at 0-0 and maybe make one or two points to the players we might have given ourselves a better platform. But we were doing that from the platform of 1-0 down. In the end, putting lots of attacking players on might cost us with counter-attacks. And that is what happened.

"Everyone at the club thinks a lot of Ismaila [Sarr]. I've not had much chance to work with him, but I know of him from watching Watford games. We know what a good player he is and have to hope his talent and skill will help us in this battle for survival.

"It [his track record in the past] puts me in good stead going forward. But I need a group of players with the same resilience and ability to come over disappointments. That will be our message, I can point to passages in my past where it has worked. But the only people who will get us out of this are the players and they are going to need a lot of mental strength going forward. It is a lot of defeats in 23 games and we need some wins."