Norwich v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Norwich are winless in their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L11) since a 3-0 home win in December 1994 under John Deehan.

Chelsea have won their last five Premier League games against Norwich, winning 7-0 in the reverse fixture back in October.

The Canaries have won just one of their last 29 midweek Premier League games (D8 L20), and are winless in 13 (D3 L10) since a 4-2 victory over Watford in May 2016. The Canaries have also lost both of their Thursday games in the league.