David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Steven’s Gerrard’s post-match interview body language said it all after Villa’s 1-0 loss to West Ham at Villa Park.

The repeated nervous touches of his ear and the back of his neck were a sharp contrast to his steely persona that normally greets the media. A chorus of boos at Villa Park, as he left the pitch, visibly added to Gerrard’s anxiety from recent poor results.

While pundits may be puzzled by the crowd’s reaction after just four league games, Villa supporters haven’t shaken off the hangover that has lingered from last season.

Gerrard’s appointment was Villa CEO’s Christian Purslow’s big play; a trump card in terms of footballing prestige, but a wildcard in terms of potentially achieving the club’s immediate goal of European football.

Purslow, an admirer of Gerrard’s work ethic, will understandably give his manager as much time as possible, because his own reputation is at stake too.

It’ll certainly be the first stress test of the Villa chief's relationship with the club’s owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

Will they buy the 'transitional season' narrative? Or, like with Dean Smith, conclude that Gerrard won’t get Villa in the top eight next season, never mind this one.

