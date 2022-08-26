Craig Gordon has urged Heart of Midlothian to lick their wounds following their Europa League exit.

The Tynecastle side lost 1-0 at home to Zurich, completing a 3-1 aggregate play-off win for the Swiss.

Hearts now drop into the Europa Conference League group stage, the draw for which is on Friday. Robbie Neilson's side face St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

"We're going to have to lick our wounds from this and come back again but we're still in Europe," said goalkeeper Gordon, 39.

"We really felt we could get to the Europa League and I thought our performance in the first part of the game merited winning the game. We just couldn't take our chances to make that tell."