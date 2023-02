Tannadice beckons for Kilmarnock on Saturday as they vie with Dundee United for a place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Killie's last trip to face United didn't end at all well as they were cuffed 4-0 in the league in November.

However, they've beaten the Tannadice men at home in league and cup this season and their sights are now firmly fixed on a rare away win.

Who should get the nod to start? Pick your Killie XI here.