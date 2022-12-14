BBC Radio London's Phil Parry says it will be interesting to see if Mikkel Damsgaard can fill Ivan Toney's void if the Brentford striker receives a ban for alleged breaches of betting rules.

He told The Far Post podcast: "We’ve talked about maybe making a signing if there is to be an absence for Ivan Toney. But there have been pictures of him training a lot.

"I think we haven’t seen what Damsgaard has to offer yet since joining the club. He went away with Denmark to the World Cup but it will be interesting to see what he can do.

"Brentford from a solidity point of view have let in goals, but Toney is third top-scorer and his goals are hugely important. Bryan Mbuemo being away with Cameroon at a World Cup will be positive from his point of view as well.

"I don’t think we’ve seen enough of Damsgaard and in the second half of the season will he get those starts and show why they were keen to bring him in when Christian Eriksen didn’t stay?"

