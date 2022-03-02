Patrick Vieira could not hide his disappointment after the game, despite Crystal Palace making it past Stoke City to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jairo Riedewald scored a late winner as Palace scored with their only two shots on target against the Championship side.

"It is a really exciting period," he said. "It is one step before Wembley. We are pleased and happy to go to the next round, but I was really disappointed with how we played today.

"We didn’t use the ball, we didn’t create chances and we didn’t defend well as a team. If we want to go further we will need to play better."

He was, however, delighted for scorer Riedewald who has only made five appearances this season.

"It's been really difficult for him but he's a real professional," said Vieira. "He has worked hard and he came on today when the team really needed him to score that goal and to perform.

"This is an example of what I want from the players - I want them to make it hard for me to choose the starting XI."

Watch the match highlights