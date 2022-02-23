Louis Morris, Stretford Paddock, external contributor

Bruno Fernandes has proved an absolute revelation during his time at Manchester United.

After signing him in January 2020, United immediately embarked on a 17-game unbeaten run. Fernandes has managed 87 goal contributions in 113 appearances. He is, by far, United’s most influential player since he joined.

But despite his consistency, some fans still believe Fernandes cuts quite an enigmatic figure, with his gung-ho approach to playmaking frustrating many.

The question is, with Edinson Cavani’s fitness issues and Cristiano Ronaldo’s questionable form, is it time to give Fernandes a chance as the main centre-forward - as a 'false nine' perhaps?

Jurgen Klopp successfully deployed Roberto Firmino in that position during Liverpool's title and Champions League-winning campaigns, with the Brazilian often leading the press, drifting into space between the lines and creating chances for others.

Fernandes can frequently be seen leading the press himself, and he is accustomed to creating chances for others with his passing and movement already.

If Ralf Rangnick wants to instil the ideals of 'gegenpressing' into this United team, then perhaps moving Fernandes centrally and letting him emulate Firmino at Liverpool is the next step.