Wolves 2-1 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Leicester City have won 27 points from their 23 Premier League games this season, 16 fewer than they’d mustered at this stage last term.

Wolves scored two goals from outside the box in a single Premier League game for the first time, in what was their 290th match in the competition.

The Foxes are the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season, shipping 25 goals in their 11 games on the road this term. Overall, they’ve conceded in each of their past 18 Premier League away games, since a goalless draw at Wolves 378 days ago.

Thirteen of Ruben Neves' 20 league goals for Wolves have been scored from outside the box, including each of his past three in the Premier League. Indeed, Neves has scored seven Premier League goals from outside the box, three more than any other Wolves player.