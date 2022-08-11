Johnson defends Hibs' derby celebrations

Lee Johnson has told Hearts to focus on themselves as he shrugged off Tynecastle claims that his Hibernian side overdid their celebrations following the 95th-minute equaliser in last weekend's Edinburgh derby.

Martin Boyle - who came off the bench for his first appearance after seven months in Saudi Arabia - salvaged a point to send Easter Road wild, with a small number of home fans entering the pitch.

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick said the scenes were "like they've won the league or a trophy" and added: "It puts it into perspective where we both are".

Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson also appeared to take a swipe at Hibs' celebrations when he said: "We had a brilliant season last year, finished third, we have (European) group-stage football coming, so when we come to these places and drop points it's going to be a big thing for the opposition."

Asked about the comments from across the city, Hibs head coach Johnson, whose side visit Livingston on Saturday, said: "I certainly won't apologise for the perception of over-celebrating because it was a good goal for us.

"The timing and the crescendo that was built up, I don't think anybody should worry about us and how we celebrate.

"It wasn't offensive to anybody. It was just us elated at a really good moment at an important time in the game."