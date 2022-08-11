Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December.

The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.

Head Coach Marc Skinner says the team - which includes England Lionesses Mary Earps, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and new signing Nikita Parris - can't wait to play at the Theatre of Dreams again.

"As a club we are dedicated to playing our part in the continued growth of the women’s game and a packed Old Trafford will be another great milestone for this fantastic football club - and a wonderful occasion for us all to share,” he said.

United play the majority of their home games at Leigh Sports Village but have played one fixture at Old Trafford in each of the last two WSL seasons.