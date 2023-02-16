Ray Hunt, In That Number podcast, external

Franny Benali. What’s not to love?

Born and bred in Southampton, he spent the majority of his career at Saints accruing more than 300 appearances. He’s become even more treasured for his work post-retirement, with charity efforts including completing a 1,000-mile run to all Premier League grounds. He even completed seven triathlons in seven days, raising more than £1m for Cancer Research UK.

Honours include being a keynote speaker, pundit, ambassador for Saints Foundation, owner of Freedom of the City and appointed an MBE. He constantly and selflessly gives back to the community and you can’t have a bigger hero for the club and the city I’m proud to call home. As fans, we can never thank him enough.

Red and white to the core.

