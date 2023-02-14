A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

It may be Valentine's Day, but there is no love lost between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion. To the outside eye, it’s a curious rivalry, spurred on by battles in two eras of mutual success.

Saturday's game was also curious. Palace are unbeaten against their foes for almost four years, yet this was the first one they entered as clear underdogs - possibly since Dougie Freedman's side's original trip to Amex Stadium in 2011. A classic match, and one he still went on to win.

Despite Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gifting James Tomkins the equaliser, Palace were mainly on the ropes, albeit still standing at full-time.

Both teams have had similar tenures in the Premier League, although the gap may soon widen without alterations. The tropes surrounding both clubs' recruitment records may be slightly overstated given Palace's recent hit rate, but the current gulf in quality is in the dugouts.

Robert de Zerbi's defined style of play bedded in within half a dozen matches. In contrast, Patrick Vieira remains an enigma after 60 games, now echoing some of the issues at the end of his spell at Nice.

We don't want to be looking over our shoulders at this stage of the season. With Leicester and Wolves quickly recovering, Vieira needs to be careful not to get sucked into a four-horse race for 18th.