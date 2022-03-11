Brentford v Burnley: Team news

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is available despite being substituted during the win at Norwich because of a thigh issue.

Kristoffer Ajer has also overcome a minor injury sustained in that match but Josh Dasilva is suspended.

Burnley captain Ben Mee faces another few weeks on the sidelines with an ongoing knee issue.

Forward Matej Vydra has a dislocated elbow, while Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are out.

