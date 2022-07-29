Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the Community Shield on Saturday and both sides have seen significant summer transfer activity before what is expected to be another titanic title tussle this season.

Goalscoring in the Premier League last season wasn't exactly a big issue for City and Liverpool - they scored 99 and 94 goals respectively.

However, both sides have spent big on their forward line.

Having a quality, out-and-out striker has long been a talking point for City and they ended that discussion by signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m.

Big things are also expected of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. The 22-year-old joined from River Plate in January but stayed at the club on loan and has only properly linked up with City since July. He has been tipped as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool's main signing of the summer was Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, who joined from Benfica for a club record £85m.

You can vote on if Erling Haaland will be a success this season and read more on the Community Shield here