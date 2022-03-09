Howe on Saint-Maximin, rotation and Shelvey
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's trip to Southampton on Thursday night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Howe is pleased to have Matt Ritchie returning to training and says bar a few niggles there are no injuries of major concern.
He is keen to get Allan Saint-Maximin back in the side but is being cautious: “He is not 100% fit. He did his first day of training in three weeks before the previous game and we are keen to have him back at his best. He gave us a lift against Brighton – we’re building his fitness and he’s nearly three.”
He has no plans to drop Chris Wood despite the January signing still awaiting his first goal for the club.
On squad rotation: “With the run we’ve been on, I’ve been reluctant to change things because the team had lacked rhythm for a long time. It doesn’t mean I don’t believe in the players I’m not using. I believe they can all play a huge role in the future.”
On Jonjo Shelvey’s apology for his performance against Brighton: “I've got no problem with him expressing that in a good way, which I think he did. Jonjo sets very high standards for himself and he's been a little bit hard on himself, which I don't have an issue with.”