Former Brighton manager Alan Mullery says Roberto de Zerbi has “done a fantastic job” since taking charge of the Seagulls.

De Zerbi, 43, has won three of his nine league games in charge since taking over from Graham Potter.

“I must apologise to the manager,” Mullery told Albion Unlimited.

“When I saw he was Italian and coming in, he did an interview and didn’t speak English. I thought ‘how will he get on with the players?’

“A week later I saw an interview and he spoke perfect English. I felt like an idiot. I think he’s done an exact job like Potter did. It’s gone so well for him. Since the Liverpool game we lost a couple of games but won some and played very, very well.

"You’re watching your team as a manager doing consistently the right thing over and over. When you have that in the team and it goes around five or six players, your team starts to play. I think in a short time he has done a fantastic job.

“You look at it and ask what is this fella going to do if he loses three or four, people would say ‘Potter would do this or that’. If you reverse this situation and Potter now has this situation at Chelsea. He now has a difficult job.”

