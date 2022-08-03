Jack Ross says it's "third time lucky" after signing Jamie McGrath on loan at Dundee United.

The Wigan midfielder, 25, has moved to Tannadice for the rest of the season.

Former Hibernian and Sunderland boss Ross had previously tried to recruit the Republic of Ireland international.

"He's a player I've tried to sign on two previous occasions," said Ross.

"So, third time lucky for me. Hopefully, third time lucky for him and he'll enjoy it but I'm delighted to bring him in to the club.

"Bringing Jamie McGrath to the club is another sign of the intent from the club as a whole in terms of bringing players of quality, another international player.

"There's a versatility and flexibility about where he can play middle to front. He has a willingness to get beyond strikers, get himself in the box, get himself into scoring areas, which is not that common in midfielders now. Athletic profile. He just ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what we are after.

"Part of the motivation for Jamie to come is to play well for Dundee United and get back in the Irish squad as well."