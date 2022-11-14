After Cristiano Ronaldo said he felt "betrayed" by the club and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag we asked you if there is a way back for him.

Here are some comments:

Andy: I think Cristiano Ronaldo is finished at the club. There is no way back for him now. They should terminate his contract now and let him leave. No-one is bigger than the club and his ego can't handle being on the bench. He hasn't warranted a starting place all season. His attitude is disgraceful! Time to cut ties and be done.

Paul: Ronaldo can’t stand being eclipsed by the new talent in the Premier League (e.g. Haaland), and instead of accepting his powers have naturally diminished, he wants to blame the club. Sorry to say this as a United fan, but they need to get rid of him. Erik ten Hag doesn't need these distractions.

Nigel: Delivered nothing this season, obviously past his best, has now become toxic and needs to be removed from the club. He has petulantly destroyed his legacy at United. Ten Hag has been extremely respectful towards him so his comments are a disgrace. I don't think many of the fans will ever forgive him, he just wants out so get rid of him.

Salmon: Like Defoe said his ego is dented, he wanted to leave in the summer and no club came for him because of his ego. Football is a team sport, not tennis or golf. All the individual awards he won were because he has other players around him. It is time he should be let go. Saying he'd never heard of Ralf Rangnick and that he does not respect Erik ten Hag is an insult.

David: Rip up Ronaldo’s contract. Gross misconduct in my world leads to disciplinary, and the sack. The club must get tougher with these situations. He is certainly not worth the money. Goodbye Mr Ronaldo. I was a huge fan.