Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

For different reasons both of these clubs will be glad to see the back of the 2021-22 season.

A return to the Championship awaits Watford, while Chelsea have already secured a top-four finish but will end a turbulent campaign without a trophy.

Neither club really knows what the future holds, either. The Hornets could see a lot of ins and outs over the summer, and the same goes for the Blues squad too.

