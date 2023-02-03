Moyes on Ings, Newcastle and an upturn in form
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's game with Newcastle on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On team news: "Danny Ings is doing quite well and has a chance for tomorrow. Gianluca is not available, Zouma not available, Cornet not available."
Moyes praised Newcastle for reaching the Carabao Cup final in midweek: "Great achievement for Newcastle and Eddie Howe. Congratulations to them. I hope they've had plenty of Newcastle Brown Ale!"
On recent results: "The win against Derby was a boost. The clean sheet was good. We got a great win against Everton, we want to build on it. We have a good side but we've not shown it as much as we should have done. It's getting closer to the business end of the season and the last few games has given us something to talk about."
He added: "Winning is always the key. We would like performances to improve but now, at the moment, we have to pick up points. Hopefully we're moving in the right direction."
When asked about potential flack being thrown at him by the Newcastle fans, Moyes said: "You manage Sunderland, you expect that!"